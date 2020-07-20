All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:37 PM

737 1/2 W Robinson St

737 1/2 W Robinson St · No Longer Available
Location

737 1/2 W Robinson St, Orlando, FL 32805
Callahan

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Live in a true Tiny House. Details and application online at www.RentInOrangeCounty.com. This 1/1 wood frame duplex has been updated with new carpet, paint, updated kitchen & bathroom. Perfect for 1 person.

If you would like to tour, please go to website and fill out your initial application then call to schedule a showing.

Unit does not include stove, refrigerator or window AC unit, all of which the tenant will need to provide.

On-Street Parking in front of unit available.

First month's rent plus $585 Deposit required to move in. Owners are looking for tenant with good references from work and current landlord; who have not had eviction in 3-5 years; who have a full time job and can provide proof of income.

No pets.
Details and application online at www.RentInOrangeCounty.com.

Located just west of downtown Orlando on Robinson Street between Parramore and Westmoreland. Convenient to all major highways, downtown Orlando, sports arenas and more.

We are looking for a great tenant who wants to be a good neighbor and who has had their job for 6 months or more; does not have evictions and who earns at least $1,400 per month and can provide a pay stub for the past 60 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 1/2 W Robinson St have any available units?
737 1/2 W Robinson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 1/2 W Robinson St have?
Some of 737 1/2 W Robinson St's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 1/2 W Robinson St currently offering any rent specials?
737 1/2 W Robinson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 1/2 W Robinson St pet-friendly?
No, 737 1/2 W Robinson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 737 1/2 W Robinson St offer parking?
No, 737 1/2 W Robinson St does not offer parking.
Does 737 1/2 W Robinson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 1/2 W Robinson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 1/2 W Robinson St have a pool?
No, 737 1/2 W Robinson St does not have a pool.
Does 737 1/2 W Robinson St have accessible units?
No, 737 1/2 W Robinson St does not have accessible units.
Does 737 1/2 W Robinson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 1/2 W Robinson St does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

