737 1/2 W Robinson St

Amenities

Live in a true Tiny House. Details and application online at www.RentInOrangeCounty.com. This 1/1 wood frame duplex has been updated with new carpet, paint, updated kitchen & bathroom. Perfect for 1 person.



If you would like to tour, please go to website and fill out your initial application then call to schedule a showing.



Unit does not include stove, refrigerator or window AC unit, all of which the tenant will need to provide.



On-Street Parking in front of unit available.



First month's rent plus $585 Deposit required to move in. Owners are looking for tenant with good references from work and current landlord; who have not had eviction in 3-5 years; who have a full time job and can provide proof of income.



No pets.

Details and application online at www.RentInOrangeCounty.com.



Located just west of downtown Orlando on Robinson Street between Parramore and Westmoreland. Convenient to all major highways, downtown Orlando, sports arenas and more.



We are looking for a great tenant who wants to be a good neighbor and who has had their job for 6 months or more; does not have evictions and who earns at least $1,400 per month and can provide a pay stub for the past 60 days.