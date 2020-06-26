All apartments in Orlando
Location

7350 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
1 bedroom condo located in Metrowest. Enjoy the amazing amenities this resort-like community has to offer, tennis courts, gym, pool, and beautiful views due to the golf course nearby. Fully furnished, all-inlusive property with a great location. Close to all major Orlando attractions, shopping places and restaurants.

-FULLY FURNISHED!!

- All Inclusive Pricing: WIFI, Cable TV, Electricity, Water, Pest Control

- Washer / Dryer inside Unit

FOR MOVE-IN WE REQUIRE:

- First Months Rent $2280.00

- Security Deposit (equal to first months rent)

- Pet Fee (If applicable) $250 per pet non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7350 Westpointe Blvd have any available units?
7350 Westpointe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7350 Westpointe Blvd have?
Some of 7350 Westpointe Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7350 Westpointe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7350 Westpointe Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7350 Westpointe Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7350 Westpointe Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7350 Westpointe Blvd offer parking?
No, 7350 Westpointe Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7350 Westpointe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7350 Westpointe Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7350 Westpointe Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7350 Westpointe Blvd has a pool.
Does 7350 Westpointe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7350 Westpointe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7350 Westpointe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7350 Westpointe Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
