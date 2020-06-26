7350 Westpointe Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool tennis court internet access

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool internet access tennis court

1 bedroom condo located in Metrowest. Enjoy the amazing amenities this resort-like community has to offer, tennis courts, gym, pool, and beautiful views due to the golf course nearby. Fully furnished, all-inlusive property with a great location. Close to all major Orlando attractions, shopping places and restaurants.



-FULLY FURNISHED!!



- All Inclusive Pricing: WIFI, Cable TV, Electricity, Water, Pest Control



- Washer / Dryer inside Unit



FOR MOVE-IN WE REQUIRE:



- First Months Rent $2280.00



- Security Deposit (equal to first months rent)



- Pet Fee (If applicable) $250 per pet non-refundable