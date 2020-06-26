7350 Westpointe Blvd

Amenities
1 bedroom condo located in Metrowest. Enjoy the amazing amenities this resort-like community has to offer, tennis courts, gym, pool, and beautiful views due to the golf course nearby. Fully furnished, all-inlusive property with a great location. Close to all major Orlando attractions, shopping places and restaurants.
-FULLY FURNISHED!!
- All Inclusive Pricing: WIFI, Cable TV, Electricity, Water, Pest Control
- Washer / Dryer inside Unit
FOR MOVE-IN WE REQUIRE:
- First Months Rent $2280.00
- Security Deposit (equal to first months rent)
- Pet Fee (If applicable) $250 per pet non-refundable