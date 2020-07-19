All apartments in Orlando
7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423
7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423

7330 Westpointe Blvd Unit 423 · No Longer Available
Location

7330 Westpointe Blvd Unit 423, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
2/2 In Bermuda dunes - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a courtyard entrance overlooking Metrowest Golf Club. Bermuda Dunes is a Resort style community with lots of extras! In addition to the golf view, this gated community offers a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, racquet ball court, volley ball court and a car wash station.

Feel at home with an open living room featuring built in shelves, kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counter tops and upgraded stainless steel appliance. Convenient location near Disney, Universal Studios, Valencia College West Campus help to make this the perfect place to call home!

There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 550 will be declined

You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4625325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 have any available units?
7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 have?
Some of 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 currently offering any rent specials?
7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 pet-friendly?
No, 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 offer parking?
No, 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 does not offer parking.
Does 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 have a pool?
Yes, 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 has a pool.
Does 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 have accessible units?
No, 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423 does not have units with dishwashers.
