7330 Westpoint Blvd Unit #423

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse courtyard gym pool

2/2 In Bermuda dunes - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a courtyard entrance overlooking Metrowest Golf Club. Bermuda Dunes is a Resort style community with lots of extras! In addition to the golf view, this gated community offers a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, racquet ball court, volley ball court and a car wash station.



Feel at home with an open living room featuring built in shelves, kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counter tops and upgraded stainless steel appliance. Convenient location near Disney, Universal Studios, Valencia College West Campus help to make this the perfect place to call home!



There is a $55 application fee.



Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 550 will be declined



You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4625325)