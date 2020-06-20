7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court volleyball court

Come experience the life that you deserve to live at Bermuda Dunes. Nestled in the heart of Metrowest, and located on the beautiful Metrowest Golf Course, Bermuda Dunes will have you truly looking forward to coming home after a hard days work. Whether it is relaxing at our pool area oasis, enjoying the great outdoors with a game of beach volleyball or tennis, or working out time in our newly updated fitness center, Bermuda Dunes provides you the luxuries that will empower you to start truly living.