Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:33 AM

7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD

7300 Westpointe Boulevard · (407) 241-9497
Location

7300 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 720 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Come experience the life that you deserve to live at Bermuda Dunes. Nestled in the heart of Metrowest, and located on the beautiful Metrowest Golf Course, Bermuda Dunes will have you truly looking forward to coming home after a hard days work. Whether it is relaxing at our pool area oasis, enjoying the great outdoors with a game of beach volleyball or tennis, or working out time in our newly updated fitness center, Bermuda Dunes provides you the luxuries that will empower you to start truly living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have any available units?
7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
