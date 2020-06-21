All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 720 WARWICK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
720 WARWICK PLACE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:29 AM

720 WARWICK PLACE

720 Warwick Place · (407) 595-8616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

720 Warwick Place, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Como

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful ceiling to floor remodel - every single component of this mid-century home is new! Luxurious master bath, ample closets, relax on your covered porch in your backyard! Amazing location, just minutes to downtown, the 408 and the Hourglass District. Available immediately. PLEASE NOTE: There is a separate studio/apartment on the property with its own entry, separated from the main home with a fence for utmost privacy. The owner discloses that the utilities will be kept in his name and the tenant will only be responsible for 2/3 of the monthly bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 WARWICK PLACE have any available units?
720 WARWICK PLACE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 WARWICK PLACE have?
Some of 720 WARWICK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 WARWICK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
720 WARWICK PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 WARWICK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 720 WARWICK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 720 WARWICK PLACE offer parking?
No, 720 WARWICK PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 720 WARWICK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 WARWICK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 WARWICK PLACE have a pool?
No, 720 WARWICK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 720 WARWICK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 720 WARWICK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 720 WARWICK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 WARWICK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 720 WARWICK PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity