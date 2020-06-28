Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
719 MOUNT VERNON STREET
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
719 MOUNT VERNON STREET
719 Mount Vernon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
719 Mount Vernon Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute, cozy and clean, 1/1 condo. Upstairs, end unit with updated kitchen & bath, Granite counters, wood laminate floors, breakfast bar and inside washer & dryer. Sorry, NO PETS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET have any available units?
719 MOUNT VERNON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET have?
Some of 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
719 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET offer parking?
No, 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET have a pool?
No, 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET have accessible units?
No, 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 MOUNT VERNON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach