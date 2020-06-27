719 Lake Davis Drive

Amenities

Downtown Orlando with Lake Davis Views! - Get Busy Living the downtown Lake Davis/Delaney Park lifestyle! This 3/2 house has lots of great natural light, original wood floors, separate dining and living rooms, wood burning fireplace, large kitchen with breakfast bar, den with french doors, jack-and-jill bathroom between two bedrooms, hall bath has cool retro tile, washer/dryer included, lawn care is included. Enjoy lakefront views of Lake Davis. Walk to Delaney Park, Walk to Thornton Park, Walk to Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center and Walk to downtown. Sorry, no dogs. Maybe one cat. Tenants are required to have renters insurance. Available now



