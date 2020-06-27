All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

719 Lake Davis Drive

719 Lake Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

719 Lake Davis Drive, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Downtown Orlando with Lake Davis Views! - Get Busy Living the downtown Lake Davis/Delaney Park lifestyle! This 3/2 house has lots of great natural light, original wood floors, separate dining and living rooms, wood burning fireplace, large kitchen with breakfast bar, den with french doors, jack-and-jill bathroom between two bedrooms, hall bath has cool retro tile, washer/dryer included, lawn care is included. Enjoy lakefront views of Lake Davis. Walk to Delaney Park, Walk to Thornton Park, Walk to Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center and Walk to downtown. Sorry, no dogs. Maybe one cat. Tenants are required to have renters insurance. Available now

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5028319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Lake Davis Drive have any available units?
719 Lake Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Lake Davis Drive have?
Some of 719 Lake Davis Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Lake Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 Lake Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Lake Davis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Lake Davis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 719 Lake Davis Drive offer parking?
No, 719 Lake Davis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 719 Lake Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 Lake Davis Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Lake Davis Drive have a pool?
No, 719 Lake Davis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 719 Lake Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 Lake Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Lake Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Lake Davis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
