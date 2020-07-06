713 Rugby St

Amenities

This cute efficiency/studio is right off Edgewater Drive in the HEART of popular College Park (32804). You are right off the main drag where everything is within walking or biking distance. There are parks close by and Publix and the Post Office along with several banks and drug stores, and restaurants are in the immediate area. We rarely have vacancies because tenants love the location!! The rent is a reasonable $700/month, but if you choose our convenient Auto Pay System the rent will be reduced to $650.00 monthly. It is available immediately so contact Bobbie to get application information NOW!! 407 426-8182