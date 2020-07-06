All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 713 Rugby St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
713 Rugby St
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

713 Rugby St

713 Rugby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

713 Rugby Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This cute efficiency/studio is right off Edgewater Drive in the HEART of popular College Park (32804). You are right off the main drag where everything is within walking or biking distance. There are parks close by and Publix and the Post Office along with several banks and drug stores, and restaurants are in the immediate area. We rarely have vacancies because tenants love the location!! The rent is a reasonable $700/month, but if you choose our convenient Auto Pay System the rent will be reduced to $650.00 monthly. It is available immediately so contact Bobbie to get application information NOW!! 407 426-8182

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Rugby St have any available units?
713 Rugby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 713 Rugby St currently offering any rent specials?
713 Rugby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Rugby St pet-friendly?
No, 713 Rugby St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 713 Rugby St offer parking?
No, 713 Rugby St does not offer parking.
Does 713 Rugby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Rugby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Rugby St have a pool?
No, 713 Rugby St does not have a pool.
Does 713 Rugby St have accessible units?
No, 713 Rugby St does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Rugby St have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Rugby St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Rugby St have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Rugby St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach