702 E Church St, unit 3
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

702 E Church St, unit 3

702 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

702 Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 1 bed / 1 bath in the heart of downtown. Don't miss this hidden gem nestled in the heart of Thornton Park Available now! - Remodeled 1 bed / 1 bath in the heart of downtown. Don't miss this hidden gem nestled in the heart of Thornton Park Available now! Water and lawn care are included. This one bedroom one bath condo has been renovated! No carpet anywhere, hardwood laminate flooring throughput. Beautiful cabinetry and countertops in the kitchen, track lighting and a luxurious walk in closet with built in shelving and a washer/dryer combo in the master bedroom. The bathroom has has all modern updates and boasts a beautiful glass steam shower. Ceiling fans are in both the living room and the bedroom. Walk to everything and enjoy the downtown lifestyle! No pets allowed per HOA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 E Church St, unit 3 have any available units?
702 E Church St, unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 E Church St, unit 3 have?
Some of 702 E Church St, unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 E Church St, unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
702 E Church St, unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 E Church St, unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 702 E Church St, unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 702 E Church St, unit 3 offer parking?
No, 702 E Church St, unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 702 E Church St, unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 E Church St, unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 E Church St, unit 3 have a pool?
No, 702 E Church St, unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 702 E Church St, unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 702 E Church St, unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 702 E Church St, unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 E Church St, unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

