702 E Church St, unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled 1 bed / 1 bath in the heart of downtown. Don't miss this hidden gem nestled in the heart of Thornton Park Available now! - Remodeled 1 bed / 1 bath in the heart of downtown. Don't miss this hidden gem nestled in the heart of Thornton Park Available now! Water and lawn care are included. This one bedroom one bath condo has been renovated! No carpet anywhere, hardwood laminate flooring throughput. Beautiful cabinetry and countertops in the kitchen, track lighting and a luxurious walk in closet with built in shelving and a washer/dryer combo in the master bedroom. The bathroom has has all modern updates and boasts a beautiful glass steam shower. Ceiling fans are in both the living room and the bedroom. Walk to everything and enjoy the downtown lifestyle! No pets allowed per HOA.



No Pets Allowed



