Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

6951 Lucca St.

6951 Lucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

6951 Lucca Street, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautiful Dr. Phillips Home in Gated Toscana Community - This beautiful, spacious Dr. Phillips home is just off of Turkey Lake and Wallace, minutes from Restaurant Row, in the gated Toscana community with clubhouse, pool and fitness area. Modern paint colors. The home has a versatile floorplan with separate formal living area with columns, and informal living room with vaulted ceiling. Designer kitchen has cherry cabinets with glass fronts, corian countertops, built in stove top, stainless steel built in oven, microwave and side by side refrigerator. Kitchen is nestled between eat-in breakfast nook and formal dining room. Master bedroom downstairs has two closets and private back patio entry. Master bath has double vanities, garden tub and large tiled shower. Upstairs has bonus room with views overlooking the entry and living rooms. Two guest bedrooms upstairs and another master bedroom with private bath. Qualified resident move in would be within two to three weeks. Community pool and fitness center..

Application fee is $60 per adult. Homeowners Association one time application fee is $100 per adult.

(RLNE3595745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6951 Lucca St. have any available units?
6951 Lucca St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6951 Lucca St. have?
Some of 6951 Lucca St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6951 Lucca St. currently offering any rent specials?
6951 Lucca St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6951 Lucca St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6951 Lucca St. is pet friendly.
Does 6951 Lucca St. offer parking?
No, 6951 Lucca St. does not offer parking.
Does 6951 Lucca St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6951 Lucca St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6951 Lucca St. have a pool?
Yes, 6951 Lucca St. has a pool.
Does 6951 Lucca St. have accessible units?
No, 6951 Lucca St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6951 Lucca St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6951 Lucca St. does not have units with dishwashers.

