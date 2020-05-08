6951 Lucca St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

Beautiful Dr. Phillips Home in Gated Toscana Community - This beautiful, spacious Dr. Phillips home is just off of Turkey Lake and Wallace, minutes from Restaurant Row, in the gated Toscana community with clubhouse, pool and fitness area. Modern paint colors. The home has a versatile floorplan with separate formal living area with columns, and informal living room with vaulted ceiling. Designer kitchen has cherry cabinets with glass fronts, corian countertops, built in stove top, stainless steel built in oven, microwave and side by side refrigerator. Kitchen is nestled between eat-in breakfast nook and formal dining room. Master bedroom downstairs has two closets and private back patio entry. Master bath has double vanities, garden tub and large tiled shower. Upstairs has bonus room with views overlooking the entry and living rooms. Two guest bedrooms upstairs and another master bedroom with private bath. Qualified resident move in would be within two to three weeks. Community pool and fitness center..



Application fee is $60 per adult. Homeowners Association one time application fee is $100 per adult.



(RLNE3595745)