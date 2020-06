6834 DOLCE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF TOSCANA. THIS TILED ROOF HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS/ 3.5 BATHS/ 2 CAR GARAGE. THI HOME FEATURES LIVING ROOM OR OFFICE OPTIONS, FAMILY ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM SUITE PLUS 2ND MASTER SUITE IN ADDITION 2 OTHER BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS PLUS A FABULOUS LOFT/BONUS ROOM ON THE SECOND FLOOR.

TOSCANA IS A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY WITH FABULOUS AMENITIES INCLUDING A COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER.

CLOSE TO I-4 AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, GREAT SCHOOLS, DR. PHILLIPS RESTAURANTS, AND THEME PARKS. MINUTES TO DOWNTOW.