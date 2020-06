Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

DR. Phillips - This large 4 bd / 3.5 ba 2,991 sqft home in the gated Toscana community is available for immediate occupancy! This home features a formal living and dining room, as well as a family room and eat in kitchen! Second floor has large open landing, three bedrooms upstairs with Master Suite on first floor. Master bath features garden tub, two separate vanities as well as a walk in closet! Two car garage, W/D hookups, gated community, community pool!!