Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

68 W Muriel St Available 01/08/19 Downtown Location-SODO District! 2/1 - Historic Charmer! Directly in the heart of the SODO District.



2/1 with dedicated parking. Only five minutes from the heart of downtown Orlando! Enjoy your privacy, while still being close to the action. Washer and dryer included in the unit, not just hookups.



Apply today through our website!



www.flatratepropertymanagement.com



Application is $25.00 per person.



(RLNE2321857)