6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court gym pool

Hamptons in Metrowest 3 bedroom 2 Bath with Loft - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath with a Loft Bonus Room in the heart of Metrowest, where you can take a walk and enjoy all the The Hamptons can offer. This subdivision has everything from two Resort Style Swimming Pools to Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Restaurants, Shopping and so much more. Community has security at the guard gates.

Take your private stair to the 2nd floor and enter to a 2 story open ceiling with large living room with great windows and open Kitchen. This floor has 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths laundry closet with washer and dryer included . Water included.

The condo itself is beautiful floored with tile in main areas and carpet in the bedrooms An additional bonus loft great for a home office, playroom or additional guest room. You will be glad you did!

App per adult 18 and over $75

Rent: $1,600.00

Security Deposit: $1,600.00

Admin Fee: $100

Condo Registration $150.00



(RLNE5637638)