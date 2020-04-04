All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 13 2020

6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204

6593 Queens Borough Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6593 Queens Borough Avenue, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
basketball court
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
Hamptons in Metrowest 3 bedroom 2 Bath with Loft - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath with a Loft Bonus Room in the heart of Metrowest, where you can take a walk and enjoy all the The Hamptons can offer. This subdivision has everything from two Resort Style Swimming Pools to Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Restaurants, Shopping and so much more. Community has security at the guard gates.
Take your private stair to the 2nd floor and enter to a 2 story open ceiling with large living room with great windows and open Kitchen. This floor has 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths laundry closet with washer and dryer included . Water included.
The condo itself is beautiful floored with tile in main areas and carpet in the bedrooms An additional bonus loft great for a home office, playroom or additional guest room. You will be glad you did!
App per adult 18 and over $75
Rent: $1,600.00
Security Deposit: $1,600.00
Admin Fee: $100
Condo Registration $150.00

(RLNE5637638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 have any available units?
6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 have?
Some of 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 pet-friendly?
No, 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 offer parking?
No, 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 does not offer parking.
Does 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 have a pool?
Yes, 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 has a pool.
Does 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6593 Queens Borough Ave Unit 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
