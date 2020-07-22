All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM

6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD

6562 Goldenrod Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Airport North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6562 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Great location, lovely townhouse in the gated community of Carter Glen, Great condition, built in 2015. Spacious 1,699 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Kitchen features Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Cabinets and Dining Bar. Dining room/Living room, Den, a half bath, and Laundry room with Washer and Dryer are downstairs. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs. Lake Nona High School zone. Just minutes to Orlando Airport, Office Park, SR 528 (Beachline) and SR417 (Greenway). Well-maintained gated community offers a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, volleyball and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD have any available units?
6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD have?
Some of 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD offers parking.
Does 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD has a pool.
Does 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach