6562 S GOLDENROD ROAD

Great location, lovely townhouse in the gated community of Carter Glen, Great condition, built in 2015. Spacious 1,699 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Kitchen features Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Cabinets and Dining Bar. Dining room/Living room, Den, a half bath, and Laundry room with Washer and Dryer are downstairs. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs. Lake Nona High School zone. Just minutes to Orlando Airport, Office Park, SR 528 (Beachline) and SR417 (Greenway). Well-maintained gated community offers a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, volleyball and playground.