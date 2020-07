Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table

First floor condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located in Courtney Landing Community, Gated community with many features including fitness center, pool, clubhouse with pool table and more. Water and trash included. Property is located close to the Airport, Shopping, UCF and

the Lake Nona Area.