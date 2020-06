Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table

Beautiful 2/2 first floor condo in the beautiful Courtney Landing Community! The 2 bedrooms are split with direct access to own bathrooms. There is a separate laundry area off the kitchen with a full-sized washer and dryer provided. Gated community with many features including fitness center, pool, clubhouse with pool table, and more. Water & trash included! Property is located minutes from Lake Nona, restaurants, shopping, Orlando Int'l airport, and UCF Medical School. MUST SEE!