Last updated April 4 2020

6450 Alcalde Ct #103

6450 Alcalde Court · No Longer Available
Location

6450 Alcalde Court, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2 bath Fully Furnished Condo with a 1 car garage @ Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons - 2 Bedroom 2 bath Fully Furnished 1st Floor Condo with a 1 car garage @ Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons in Metrowest
Just bring a toothbrush and stay at this Fully Furnished Gated community home on a 1st floor that has a 1 car garage,screened patio washer dryer and much much more. Eat in kitchen and Dinning room living room split bedroom plan home. 12 month lease
Rent $1550.00 per month
Security Deposit $1550.00
ADMIN Fee $100.0
Application $75.00 per adult
HOA Registration $150.00 per adult

(RLNE4673298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 have any available units?
6450 Alcalde Ct #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 have?
Some of 6450 Alcalde Ct #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 currently offering any rent specials?
6450 Alcalde Ct #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 pet-friendly?
No, 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 offer parking?
Yes, 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 offers parking.
Does 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 have a pool?
No, 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 does not have a pool.
Does 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 have accessible units?
No, 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6450 Alcalde Ct #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
