6450 Alcalde Ct #103

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 2 bath Fully Furnished Condo with a 1 car garage @ Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons - 2 Bedroom 2 bath Fully Furnished 1st Floor Condo with a 1 car garage @ Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons in Metrowest

Just bring a toothbrush and stay at this Fully Furnished Gated community home on a 1st floor that has a 1 car garage,screened patio washer dryer and much much more. Eat in kitchen and Dinning room living room split bedroom plan home. 12 month lease

Rent $1550.00 per month

Security Deposit $1550.00

ADMIN Fee $100.0

Application $75.00 per adult

HOA Registration $150.00 per adult



