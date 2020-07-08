All apartments in Orlando
6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105

6443 Axeitos Ter · (407) 855-0331
Location

6443 Axeitos Ter, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1857 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 Available 07/22/20 Spacious 3/2 Condo in Gated Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons - Orlando - Spacious 3/2 Condo in Gated Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons - Orlando, will be Available 7/22/20! The Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons community offers residents a community pool, playground, and fitness center. The 1-car garage, condo's 2nd floor features an open and bright living room, dining room, and kitchen. Fully-equipped kitchen features maple cabinetry and plenty of countertop space. The vast master bedroom is off the living room and has a large master bathroom and walk in closet. The condo is a split plan, with the 2nd and 3rd bedroom located on the opposing side of the floor plan. The 2nd bedroom is spacious and has an exclusive door leading to the 2nd bathroom and the 3rd bedroom has double doors and a small closet with shelves. Just off the living room, through the slider doors, you will find the large screen enclosed patio; great for relaxing! Washer/Dryer included as convenience items only and beautifully upgraded fans. HOA approval required, may take up to 30 days. HOA limits pet weight to 50lbs, and 2 pets per household. Dogs will be considered. Sorry, no cats allowed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2024620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 have any available units?
6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 have?
Some of 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 offer parking?
Yes, 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 offers parking.
Does 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 have a pool?
Yes, 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 has a pool.
Does 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
