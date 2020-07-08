Amenities

6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 Available 07/22/20 Spacious 3/2 Condo in Gated Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons - Orlando - Spacious 3/2 Condo in Gated Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons - Orlando, will be Available 7/22/20! The Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons community offers residents a community pool, playground, and fitness center. The 1-car garage, condo's 2nd floor features an open and bright living room, dining room, and kitchen. Fully-equipped kitchen features maple cabinetry and plenty of countertop space. The vast master bedroom is off the living room and has a large master bathroom and walk in closet. The condo is a split plan, with the 2nd and 3rd bedroom located on the opposing side of the floor plan. The 2nd bedroom is spacious and has an exclusive door leading to the 2nd bathroom and the 3rd bedroom has double doors and a small closet with shelves. Just off the living room, through the slider doors, you will find the large screen enclosed patio; great for relaxing! Washer/Dryer included as convenience items only and beautifully upgraded fans. HOA approval required, may take up to 30 days. HOA limits pet weight to 50lbs, and 2 pets per household. Dogs will be considered. Sorry, no cats allowed.



