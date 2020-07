Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful furnished 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and 1 car garage Townhome in the Metrowest Gated Community of Stonebridge Lakes. Enjoy the serene water view from the comfort of the spacious living/dining room and screened porch. Interiors are nicely decorated. Community offers Pool. Great location, convenient located near the Attractions, Interstate access, Millenia Mall , Shopping and Restaurants, close to Valencia college and has Great Schools system.