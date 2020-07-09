6420 Raleigh St 3204

Amenities
Beautiful Azur at Metrowest 1 bedroom - This spacious first floor one bedroom one bath is located in Azur at Metrowest. Well maintained with fresh paint and tile throughout. Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher all included. Community pool, picnic areas and fitness center help make Azur a great place to call home. Minutes from Universal Studios, Valencia College, and SR 408 make this home especially convenient.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined
You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.
Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 for more information.
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE4690861)