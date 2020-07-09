6420 Raleigh St 3204

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful Azur at Metrowest 1 bedroom - This spacious first floor one bedroom one bath is located in Azur at Metrowest. Well maintained with fresh paint and tile throughout. Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher all included. Community pool, picnic areas and fitness center help make Azur a great place to call home. Minutes from Universal Studios, Valencia College, and SR 408 make this home especially convenient.



Requirements for Approval are:



Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 500 will be declined



You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 for more information.



Equal Housing Opportunity



