6420 Raleigh St 3204
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6420 Raleigh St 3204

6420 Raleigh St Unit 3204 · No Longer Available
Location

6420 Raleigh St Unit 3204, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful Azur at Metrowest 1 bedroom - This spacious first floor one bedroom one bath is located in Azur at Metrowest. Well maintained with fresh paint and tile throughout. Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher all included. Community pool, picnic areas and fitness center help make Azur a great place to call home. Minutes from Universal Studios, Valencia College, and SR 408 make this home especially convenient.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined

You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 for more information.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4690861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Raleigh St 3204 have any available units?
6420 Raleigh St 3204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 Raleigh St 3204 have?
Some of 6420 Raleigh St 3204's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Raleigh St 3204 currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Raleigh St 3204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Raleigh St 3204 pet-friendly?
No, 6420 Raleigh St 3204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6420 Raleigh St 3204 offer parking?
No, 6420 Raleigh St 3204 does not offer parking.
Does 6420 Raleigh St 3204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 Raleigh St 3204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Raleigh St 3204 have a pool?
Yes, 6420 Raleigh St 3204 has a pool.
Does 6420 Raleigh St 3204 have accessible units?
No, 6420 Raleigh St 3204 does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Raleigh St 3204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 Raleigh St 3204 has units with dishwashers.
