6420 Raleigh St #3201 Available 03/15/19 Azur at Metrowest - 1 bed/1 bath - AVAILABLE MARCH 15th! Ground floor unit in Azur, a highly desirable gated community in the heart of MetroWest. This ~800sq ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit boasts a spacious floor plan with a beautiful kitchen featuring tile floors, a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. Tile floors in master bath with tub/shower combo. Inside utility room with stackable washer and dryer included.

Conveniently located to bus lines, major roads, shopping and dining. Relax in the community pool or work out the stress of daily living in the state of the art fitness center.



FEATURES:

1st floor unit

All Appliances except microwave

Breakfast bar

Open floor plan

Inside utility room with stackable washer and dryer

Ceiling fans

Carpet & Tile flooring



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



