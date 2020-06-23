All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6420 Raleigh St #3201

6420 Raleigh St Unit 3201 · No Longer Available
Location

6420 Raleigh St Unit 3201, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
business center
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6420 Raleigh St #3201 Available 03/15/19 Azur at Metrowest - 1 bed/1 bath - AVAILABLE MARCH 15th! Ground floor unit in Azur, a highly desirable gated community in the heart of MetroWest. This ~800sq ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit boasts a spacious floor plan with a beautiful kitchen featuring tile floors, a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. Tile floors in master bath with tub/shower combo. Inside utility room with stackable washer and dryer included.
Conveniently located to bus lines, major roads, shopping and dining. Relax in the community pool or work out the stress of daily living in the state of the art fitness center.

FEATURES:
1st floor unit
All Appliances except microwave
Breakfast bar
Open floor plan
Inside utility room with stackable washer and dryer
Ceiling fans
Carpet & Tile flooring

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2099927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Raleigh St #3201 have any available units?
6420 Raleigh St #3201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 Raleigh St #3201 have?
Some of 6420 Raleigh St #3201's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Raleigh St #3201 currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Raleigh St #3201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Raleigh St #3201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 Raleigh St #3201 is pet friendly.
Does 6420 Raleigh St #3201 offer parking?
No, 6420 Raleigh St #3201 does not offer parking.
Does 6420 Raleigh St #3201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6420 Raleigh St #3201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Raleigh St #3201 have a pool?
Yes, 6420 Raleigh St #3201 has a pool.
Does 6420 Raleigh St #3201 have accessible units?
Yes, 6420 Raleigh St #3201 has accessible units.
Does 6420 Raleigh St #3201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6420 Raleigh St #3201 does not have units with dishwashers.
