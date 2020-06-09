All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414

6408 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
**SPECIAL AVAILABLE** Charming 2/2 Gated Condo in Metrowest! **SPECIAL AVAILABLE** - **$100 Off second full month's rent**

Come see this fresh and bright condo in the heart of Metrowest! Make your way upstairs to the living area that features vaulted ceilings and wood-like flooring throughout! Kitchen is tiled with a breakfast bar and has a separate dining area. Bedrooms and baths are a great size! Must see! Conveniently located to I-4, 408, Valencia West campus and Millennia mall. Available now!!!

*** Azur at Metrowest Association requires a separate application process and application fee of $30 per adult ***

VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/z2CDrygP2L8he6Vno2fBR1c6

SHOWINGS - To schedule a showing call: 407-543-1073 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6408-raleigh-street

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission. (Per HOA- Maximum of 2 pets)

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4560980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 have any available units?
6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 have?
Some of 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 is pet friendly.
Does 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 offer parking?
No, 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 does not offer parking.
Does 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 have a pool?
Yes, 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 has a pool.
Does 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 have accessible units?
No, 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414 does not have units with dishwashers.

