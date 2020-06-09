6408 Raleigh Street Unit 2414

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

**SPECIAL AVAILABLE** Charming 2/2 Gated Condo in Metrowest! **SPECIAL AVAILABLE** - **$100 Off second full month's rent**



Come see this fresh and bright condo in the heart of Metrowest! Make your way upstairs to the living area that features vaulted ceilings and wood-like flooring throughout! Kitchen is tiled with a breakfast bar and has a separate dining area. Bedrooms and baths are a great size! Must see! Conveniently located to I-4, 408, Valencia West campus and Millennia mall. Available now!!!



*** Azur at Metrowest Association requires a separate application process and application fee of $30 per adult ***



VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/z2CDrygP2L8he6Vno2fBR1c6



SHOWINGS - To schedule a showing call: 407-543-1073 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6408-raleigh-street



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission. (Per HOA- Maximum of 2 pets)



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE4560980)