Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 Available 07/24/20 Nice 3/2 Condo in Horizons at Vista Lakes (Gated) - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath (3rd floor) condo in the gated Horizons at Vista Lakes community, located off Lee Vista Blvd. and convenient to local schools, plenty of nearby shopping and dining, S. Econolockhatchee Road, S. Goldenrod, S. Chickasaw, Narcoosee Road the 417 (Greenway).



This property features neutral paint throughout, laminate plank flooring in the main areas, ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths and carpet in the bedrooms.



Also featured is a split floor plan, high ceilings throughout, separate laundry room with Kenmore High Efficiency front loading washer/dryer, nicely equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, living/dining room combo, master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and private bath, two other bedrooms-one with another walk-in closet, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, rear screen patio with a view of the conservation area, security alarm and much more.



The community of Horizons at Lee Vista features a gated entrance and gorgeous community pool.



The Horizons at Lee Vista requires a separate application and application fee once your application with Fusilier Management Group is approved. The Horizons at Lee Vista HOA requires that applicants have a 650 credit score or higher, no past criminal or sex offender records, and no evictions on file.



