Orlando, FL
6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305

6335 Contessa Drive · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
Location

6335 Contessa Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 Available 07/24/20 Nice 3/2 Condo in Horizons at Vista Lakes (Gated) - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath (3rd floor) condo in the gated Horizons at Vista Lakes community, located off Lee Vista Blvd. and convenient to local schools, plenty of nearby shopping and dining, S. Econolockhatchee Road, S. Goldenrod, S. Chickasaw, Narcoosee Road the 417 (Greenway).

This property features neutral paint throughout, laminate plank flooring in the main areas, ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths and carpet in the bedrooms.

Also featured is a split floor plan, high ceilings throughout, separate laundry room with Kenmore High Efficiency front loading washer/dryer, nicely equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, living/dining room combo, master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and private bath, two other bedrooms-one with another walk-in closet, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, rear screen patio with a view of the conservation area, security alarm and much more.

The community of Horizons at Lee Vista features a gated entrance and gorgeous community pool.

The Horizons at Lee Vista requires a separate application and application fee once your application with Fusilier Management Group is approved. The Horizons at Lee Vista HOA requires that applicants have a 650 credit score or higher, no past criminal or sex offender records, and no evictions on file.

Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

(RLNE2000063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 have any available units?
6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 have?
Some of 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 currently offering any rent specials?
6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 is pet friendly.
Does 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 offer parking?
No, 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 does not offer parking.
Does 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 have a pool?
Yes, 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 has a pool.
Does 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 have accessible units?
No, 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
