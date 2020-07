Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready. This is a clean, well maintained 2 bed/2.5 bath town-home located in Vista Lakes Town Center. It is located across the street from the lake with a fountain offering a beautiful view all on a quiet street; Great location, quick walk to Publix shopping center. Large bedrooms upstairs; kitchen, living and dining are on first floor. A detach 2 car garage with the patio between the house and the garage offers a great place for relaxing and entertaining.