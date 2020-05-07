6302 Daysbrook Dr Unit 102

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

ESPECTACULAR 3 BDR 2.5 BA WITH CAR GARAGE - CONWAY, WINDERMERE, METRO WEST!! - STONEBRIDGE LAKES - Recently updated 3/2.5 Two-story Townhome in Orlando - Metro West area.



Enjoy the beautiful tiled floors in living room and kitchen, upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances. Ample cabinet space. Newly installed plushed carpet in bedrooms. Large Walk-in closet in master bedroom, gated community with private garage. Washer and Dryer Hooks Ups conveniently located in hallway.



APPLICANT MUST BE APPROVED BY THE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION.



Please complete application thru tenantev.com. Rental code 8565. APPLICATION FEE $100.



For a showing appointment contact 407-966-4011 ext 0804 TEXT 407-702-8643



Exclusively Marketed by Arborside Properties.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2705342)