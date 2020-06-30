All apartments in Orlando
6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE

6301 Miramonte Dr
Location

6301 Miramonte Dr, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
The perfect townhome styled residence awaits you at Mandalay at Stonebridge Commons! Freshly painted, quality upgrades, new wood flooring envelopes the open concept living and dining space. The architectural elements including elaborate crown molding, wainscoting, and decorative ceiling. Gourmet style kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless appliances, 42” cabinets with raised panel front detail, glass tile designer backsplash and spacious eat-in nook. Sliding glass doors make the ground floor bright, and showcase the beautiful greenery with tennis court in far background allowing for additional privacy. Spacious master bedroom offers extra space for a sitting area or desk and large walk-in closet. Oversize master bath with dual sink vanity, soaker tub and separate shower. Screened lanai is the perfect place to relax. The townhome offers a 2 car garage. Stonebridge Commons is a secure, gated community with a waterfront resort style pool and spa along with numerous walking paths and tennis courts and workout room. Excellent schools, located only minutes from Valencia College, shopping, golf, restaurants, 7 minutes to Universal , and 10 minutes to Disney. This will go fast call agent now!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE have any available units?
6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE have?
Some of 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

