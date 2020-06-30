6301 MIRAMONTE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

The perfect townhome styled residence awaits you at Mandalay at Stonebridge Commons! Freshly painted, quality upgrades, new wood flooring envelopes the open concept living and dining space. The architectural elements including elaborate crown molding, wainscoting, and decorative ceiling. Gourmet style kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless appliances, 42” cabinets with raised panel front detail, glass tile designer backsplash and spacious eat-in nook. Sliding glass doors make the ground floor bright, and showcase the beautiful greenery with tennis court in far background allowing for additional privacy. Spacious master bedroom offers extra space for a sitting area or desk and large walk-in closet. Oversize master bath with dual sink vanity, soaker tub and separate shower. Screened lanai is the perfect place to relax. The townhome offers a 2 car garage. Stonebridge Commons is a secure, gated community with a waterfront resort style pool and spa along with numerous walking paths and tennis courts and workout room. Excellent schools, located only minutes from Valencia College, shopping, golf, restaurants, 7 minutes to Universal , and 10 minutes to Disney. This will go fast call agent now!!!