Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable 2/1 is on a quiet street in College Park in the Princeton Elementary School District. It comes with a washer/dryer and has a fenced yard. Small dogs will be allowed on a case by case basis. No cats. Lawn care included. This won't last long so call Angela at 407-701-7183.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,515, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,515, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

