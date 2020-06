Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

3/2.5 Vistas at Stonebridge Common - Water View in Gated Community - This 3 bd / 2 ba 1682 sq. ft. home in gated community features a water view in a private location!! Located in a gated community, this property includes all appliances, washer/dryer on second floor. Single Car Garage, Community Pool with cabana, community gym.



Application: $50.00 / adult



Association Application: $100.00 / adult (up to 15 days to process)



Sorry, No Pets!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1999833)