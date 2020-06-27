All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6133 Apollos Corner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6133 Apollos Corner
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

6133 Apollos Corner

6133 Apollos Corner Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6133 Apollos Corner Way, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely & Bright 3/2.5 Townhome in Tivoli Gardens - Must See this bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Gated Townhouse with a one car garage. End Unit with Conservation View. Open floor plan. All bedrooms are upstairs, including a loft, there is a family room and an upstairs inside laundry room w/d hook ups. A screened patio offers a conservation view. East access to 417, 528, OIA, Valenia College, Medical city, shopping and schools. Gated community offers a pool and play ground and basketball courts.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4265913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6133 Apollos Corner have any available units?
6133 Apollos Corner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6133 Apollos Corner have?
Some of 6133 Apollos Corner's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6133 Apollos Corner currently offering any rent specials?
6133 Apollos Corner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6133 Apollos Corner pet-friendly?
No, 6133 Apollos Corner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6133 Apollos Corner offer parking?
Yes, 6133 Apollos Corner offers parking.
Does 6133 Apollos Corner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6133 Apollos Corner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6133 Apollos Corner have a pool?
Yes, 6133 Apollos Corner has a pool.
Does 6133 Apollos Corner have accessible units?
No, 6133 Apollos Corner does not have accessible units.
Does 6133 Apollos Corner have units with dishwashers?
No, 6133 Apollos Corner does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach