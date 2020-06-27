6133 Apollos Corner

Amenities

Lovely & Bright 3/2.5 Townhome in Tivoli Gardens - Must See this bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Gated Townhouse with a one car garage. End Unit with Conservation View. Open floor plan. All bedrooms are upstairs, including a loft, there is a family room and an upstairs inside laundry room w/d hook ups. A screened patio offers a conservation view. East access to 417, 528, OIA, Valenia College, Medical city, shopping and schools. Gated community offers a pool and play ground and basketball courts.



No Pets Allowed



