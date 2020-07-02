All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6129 Metrowest Blvd #104
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

6129 Metrowest Blvd #104

6129 Metrowest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6129 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 Available 02/10/20 Lovely 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to the Mediterranean style community with resort style amenities. You will feel right at home in this modern townhouse in the well maintained gated community of Serenata. Huge garage & lots of storage space. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The balcony/sun deck is the perfect place to enjoy the beautiful pond view. Amenities include tennis court, playground, fitness center, zero entry pool, picnic area & car wash center. Water included!!! MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5485596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 have any available units?
6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 have?
Some of 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 currently offering any rent specials?
6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 is pet friendly.
Does 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 offer parking?
Yes, 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 offers parking.
Does 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 have a pool?
Yes, 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 has a pool.
Does 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 have accessible units?
No, 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach