Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

6129 Metrowest Blvd #104 Available 02/10/20 Lovely 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to the Mediterranean style community with resort style amenities. You will feel right at home in this modern townhouse in the well maintained gated community of Serenata. Huge garage & lots of storage space. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The balcony/sun deck is the perfect place to enjoy the beautiful pond view. Amenities include tennis court, playground, fitness center, zero entry pool, picnic area & car wash center. Water included!!! MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



