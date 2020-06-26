610 Florida Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

1/1 Duplex In Downtown Orlando - One-bedroom, one-bath Duplex in downtown Orlando. This unit has 792 total square feet and 720 square feet under air. It offers off street parking, central heat and air, tile floors in main living areas, carpet in the bedroom and washer/dryer are included. Please contact me to set up a time to see this unit.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Paul Lower

407-896-1200 ext 236

paullower@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



(RLNE4895963)