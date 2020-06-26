All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

610 Florida Street

610 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 Florida Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Delaney Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
1/1 Duplex In Downtown Orlando - One-bedroom, one-bath Duplex in downtown Orlando. This unit has 792 total square feet and 720 square feet under air. It offers off street parking, central heat and air, tile floors in main living areas, carpet in the bedroom and washer/dryer are included. Please contact me to set up a time to see this unit.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Paul Lower
407-896-1200 ext 236
paullower@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4895963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

