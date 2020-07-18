Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

6075 Village Circle Available 07/25/20 3/2 Condo Available On 07/20/2020 - 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the ground level. Tile through out, screened in porch, stainless steal appliances, washer & dryer, walk-in closets and many more upgrades.



The community offers, fitness center, pool, laundry facilities, tennis court & club house.



Village Square is conveniently located on a quiet road, but very close to the Orlando International Airport.

Close to Curry Ford, 408, 528, and 417



(RLNE2321751)