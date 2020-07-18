All apartments in Orlando
Location

6075 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6075 Village Circle · Avail. Jul 25

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
6075 Village Circle Available 07/25/20 3/2 Condo Available On 07/20/2020 - 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the ground level. Tile through out, screened in porch, stainless steal appliances, washer & dryer, walk-in closets and many more upgrades.

The community offers, fitness center, pool, laundry facilities, tennis court & club house.

Village Square is conveniently located on a quiet road, but very close to the Orlando International Airport.
Close to Curry Ford, 408, 528, and 417

(RLNE2321751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6075 Village Circle have any available units?
6075 Village Circle has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6075 Village Circle have?
Some of 6075 Village Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6075 Village Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6075 Village Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6075 Village Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6075 Village Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6075 Village Circle offer parking?
No, 6075 Village Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6075 Village Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6075 Village Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6075 Village Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6075 Village Circle has a pool.
Does 6075 Village Circle have accessible units?
No, 6075 Village Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6075 Village Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6075 Village Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
