All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6063 Westgate Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6063 Westgate Dr
Last updated August 15 2019 at 6:06 PM

6063 Westgate Dr

6063 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6063 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First Floor 2 bedroom 2 bath at the Amazing Fountains @ Metrowest Condo Community!! this property features a spacious open floor plan with living-dining room , walk in closet in master bedroom, spacious bedrooms, inside utility room with washer and dryer, lots of storage. Resort style living with beautiful community pool, gazebo, fitness center, and a nice deck with lake view, all in a gated community, conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, Valencia College,major roads and the Orlando attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6063 Westgate Dr have any available units?
6063 Westgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6063 Westgate Dr have?
Some of 6063 Westgate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6063 Westgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6063 Westgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6063 Westgate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6063 Westgate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6063 Westgate Dr offer parking?
No, 6063 Westgate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6063 Westgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6063 Westgate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6063 Westgate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6063 Westgate Dr has a pool.
Does 6063 Westgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 6063 Westgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6063 Westgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6063 Westgate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach