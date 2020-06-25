6063 Westgate Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

First Floor 2 bedroom 2 bath at the Amazing Fountains @ Metrowest Condo Community!! this property features a spacious open floor plan with living-dining room , walk in closet in master bedroom, spacious bedrooms, inside utility room with washer and dryer, lots of storage. Resort style living with beautiful community pool, gazebo, fitness center, and a nice deck with lake view, all in a gated community, conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, Valencia College,major roads and the Orlando attractions.