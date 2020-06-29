6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. DORABLE & AFFORDABLE ORLANDO CONDO FOR RENT. NEAR ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FIRST ,FLOOR UNIT WITH COURTYARD ENTRY. NO UPSTAIRS NEIGHBORS. DEDICATED PARKING SPACE. SCREENED & COVERED PATIO LANAI. NO CARPET -- TILE THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. WATER USAGE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. This wonderful single story condo is a MUST SEE! Walking from your incredibly close assigned parking space #6, you will be guided through a fenced court yard area that leads up to your front door. This is a condo that LIVES like a single family home -- great space, natural light & NO upstairs neighbors! With an open layout, this unit boasts a large kitchen that feeds directly into the family room for great entertaining. The kitchen features upgraded solid wood cabinets and beautiful stainless steel back splash. Tile flooring throughout with NO carpet! The spacious master bedroom is situated in the back of the condo with direct access to a large screened in lanai patio area. The master bathroom features dual sinks and a walk-in shower to accompany the master suite. The second bedroom has an oversized closet that allows access to a large storage room as well as direct access into the second bathroom. ENJOY the Florida lifestyle outdoors in the screened & covered lanai patio complete with tile flooring! FRESHLY PAINTED interior throughout the unit with neutral colors. Convenient location to all major roadways, shopping, dining, attractions & Orlando Airport. Available to move in immediately.