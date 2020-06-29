All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:42 AM

6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN

6060 Scotchwood Glen · No Longer Available
Location

6060 Scotchwood Glen, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. DORABLE & AFFORDABLE ORLANDO CONDO FOR RENT. NEAR ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FIRST ,FLOOR UNIT WITH COURTYARD ENTRY. NO UPSTAIRS NEIGHBORS. DEDICATED PARKING SPACE. SCREENED & COVERED PATIO LANAI. NO CARPET -- TILE THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. WATER USAGE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. This wonderful single story condo is a MUST SEE! Walking from your incredibly close assigned parking space #6, you will be guided through a fenced court yard area that leads up to your front door. This is a condo that LIVES like a single family home -- great space, natural light & NO upstairs neighbors! With an open layout, this unit boasts a large kitchen that feeds directly into the family room for great entertaining. The kitchen features upgraded solid wood cabinets and beautiful stainless steel back splash. Tile flooring throughout with NO carpet! The spacious master bedroom is situated in the back of the condo with direct access to a large screened in lanai patio area. The master bathroom features dual sinks and a walk-in shower to accompany the master suite. The second bedroom has an oversized closet that allows access to a large storage room as well as direct access into the second bathroom. ENJOY the Florida lifestyle outdoors in the screened & covered lanai patio complete with tile flooring! FRESHLY PAINTED interior throughout the unit with neutral colors. Convenient location to all major roadways, shopping, dining, attractions & Orlando Airport. Available to move in immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN have any available units?
6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN have?
Some of 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN currently offering any rent specials?
6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN pet-friendly?
No, 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN offer parking?
Yes, 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN offers parking.
Does 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN have a pool?
No, 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN does not have a pool.
Does 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN have accessible units?
No, 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN does not have accessible units.
Does 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6060 SCOTCHWOOD GLN has units with dishwashers.

