Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN

6040 Scotchwood Glen · No Longer Available
Location

6040 Scotchwood Glen, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Location Location, Location! Quiet community very well kept! Fresh paint and new floors inside the unit, The Lakeview community offers a sparkling pool, clubhouse, fitness room, tennis courts, beautiful oak tree canopies and lots of sidewalks for walking or running nearby. Shopping Centers and great food, within a 3 mile radius, and close to the airport, and major highways for easy traveling. The size of the home makes it easy to maintain, lovely large kitchen, and living room. Make this home!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN have any available units?
6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN have?
Some of 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN offer parking?
No, 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN does not offer parking.
Does 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN have a pool?
Yes, 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN has a pool.
Does 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN have accessible units?
No, 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN has units with dishwashers.
