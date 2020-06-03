6040 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Location Location, Location! Quiet community very well kept! Fresh paint and new floors inside the unit, The Lakeview community offers a sparkling pool, clubhouse, fitness room, tennis courts, beautiful oak tree canopies and lots of sidewalks for walking or running nearby. Shopping Centers and great food, within a 3 mile radius, and close to the airport, and major highways for easy traveling. The size of the home makes it easy to maintain, lovely large kitchen, and living room. Make this home!!!!!