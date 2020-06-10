All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6029 Westgate Drive #721.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6029 Westgate Drive #721
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

6029 Westgate Drive #721

6029 Westgate Drive · (407) 704-7904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6029 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6029 Westgate Drive #721 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
6029 Westgate Drive #721 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo with loft in the Fountains at Metro West - Beautiful condo with an upstairs loft in the Fountains at Metro West! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has been completely remodeled and features fresh paint, newer carpet, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The spacious loft can be used as additional living space, bedroom or office! The community is gated and has a community pool, clubhouse and fitness room. Easy access to Shopping, Restaurants, 408 and I4. Located in the heart of Metrowest. Washer, dryer and water is included. Pets are not allowed. Available for move-in July 2020.

Thank you for your showing request. Please note- due to COVID-19, we are taking precautionary measures for our viewings. At this time, we encourage our fellow agents and customers to view the virtual tour online prior to viewing the home in person. In the event a particular party is interested in making application as a result of the virtual viewing, we will individually schedule an in person viewing of the home. We will require all parties to be wearing masks and gloves. We also ask that the viewing party does not touch anything within the property while being viewed. We thank you for your understanding during this difficult time and we look forward to working with you! NOTE: All appointments must be scheduled in advance.

To View the Virtual Tour, please click the following link: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-tour/stellar/O5863965

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2315187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6029 Westgate Drive #721 have any available units?
6029 Westgate Drive #721 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6029 Westgate Drive #721 have?
Some of 6029 Westgate Drive #721's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6029 Westgate Drive #721 currently offering any rent specials?
6029 Westgate Drive #721 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 Westgate Drive #721 pet-friendly?
No, 6029 Westgate Drive #721 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6029 Westgate Drive #721 offer parking?
No, 6029 Westgate Drive #721 does not offer parking.
Does 6029 Westgate Drive #721 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6029 Westgate Drive #721 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 Westgate Drive #721 have a pool?
Yes, 6029 Westgate Drive #721 has a pool.
Does 6029 Westgate Drive #721 have accessible units?
No, 6029 Westgate Drive #721 does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 Westgate Drive #721 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6029 Westgate Drive #721 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6029 Westgate Drive #721?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity