6029 Westgate Drive #721 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo with loft in the Fountains at Metro West - Beautiful condo with an upstairs loft in the Fountains at Metro West! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has been completely remodeled and features fresh paint, newer carpet, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The spacious loft can be used as additional living space, bedroom or office! The community is gated and has a community pool, clubhouse and fitness room. Easy access to Shopping, Restaurants, 408 and I4. Located in the heart of Metrowest. Washer, dryer and water is included. Pets are not allowed. Available for move-in July 2020.



Thank you for your showing request. Please note- due to COVID-19, we are taking precautionary measures for our viewings. At this time, we encourage our fellow agents and customers to view the virtual tour online prior to viewing the home in person. In the event a particular party is interested in making application as a result of the virtual viewing, we will individually schedule an in person viewing of the home. We will require all parties to be wearing masks and gloves. We also ask that the viewing party does not touch anything within the property while being viewed. We thank you for your understanding during this difficult time and we look forward to working with you! NOTE: All appointments must be scheduled in advance.



To View the Virtual Tour, please click the following link: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-tour/stellar/O5863965



