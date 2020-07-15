6010 Scotchwood Gln Apt 102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Nestled in a beautiful courtyard this light and bright townhome style condo is located in the wonderful Lakeview Village Community. You will love the spacious layout, cathedral ceilings and the large kitchen has a window seat that has a partial view of the courtyard. Two master suites upstairs, half-bath and inside laundry room with washer & dryer included. Relax and enjoy your screened-in porch or go for a swim in the community pool. Take a walk to the dock on the big and beautiful Lake Fredrica and grab your fishing poles to catch dinner for the family and end this perfect day by grilling out at the community pavilion. All this plus a great location close to the 408/417 Toll Roads for quick access to downtown and the airport. Separate but adjacent storage space with 6'x 8' dimensions. Comes with a carport/covered parking space. Fitness gym and tennis courts are available for your use. There is lots to love about this well maintained property.

****Pet friendly*****