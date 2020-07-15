All apartments in Orlando
6010 Scotchwood Gln Apt 102

6010 Scotchwood Glen · No Longer Available
Location

6010 Scotchwood Glen, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Nestled in a beautiful courtyard this light and bright townhome style condo is located in the wonderful Lakeview Village Community. You will love the spacious layout, cathedral ceilings and the large kitchen has a window seat that has a partial view of the courtyard. Two master suites upstairs, half-bath and inside laundry room with washer & dryer included. Relax and enjoy your screened-in porch or go for a swim in the community pool. Take a walk to the dock on the big and beautiful Lake Fredrica and grab your fishing poles to catch dinner for the family and end this perfect day by grilling out at the community pavilion. All this plus a great location close to the 408/417 Toll Roads for quick access to downtown and the airport. Separate but adjacent storage space with 6'x 8' dimensions. Comes with a carport/covered parking space. Fitness gym and tennis courts are available for your use. There is lots to love about this well maintained property.
****Pet friendly*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
