Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

5943 Providence Crossing Trail

5943 Providence Crossing Trl · No Longer Available
Location

5943 Providence Crossing Trl, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4/3 Home With 3-Car Garage In The Lee Vista Area - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This Lee Vista area home is close to shopping and schools. It has 3,406 total square feet, with 2,670 square feet under air. A spacious home with 4-large bedrooms, 3-full baths, stainless kitchen appliances, formal living areas, family room, large loft and an extra-large enclosed patio to enhance your living enjoyment. Many special features including ceiling fans and a 3-car garage. There is also a community center with pools, gym, sports courts, playground and clubhouse.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5536606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5943 Providence Crossing Trail have any available units?
5943 Providence Crossing Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5943 Providence Crossing Trail have?
Some of 5943 Providence Crossing Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5943 Providence Crossing Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5943 Providence Crossing Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5943 Providence Crossing Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5943 Providence Crossing Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5943 Providence Crossing Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5943 Providence Crossing Trail offers parking.
Does 5943 Providence Crossing Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5943 Providence Crossing Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5943 Providence Crossing Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5943 Providence Crossing Trail has a pool.
Does 5943 Providence Crossing Trail have accessible units?
No, 5943 Providence Crossing Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5943 Providence Crossing Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5943 Providence Crossing Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

