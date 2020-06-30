5943 Providence Crossing Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

4/3 Home With 3-Car Garage In The Lee Vista Area - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This Lee Vista area home is close to shopping and schools. It has 3,406 total square feet, with 2,670 square feet under air. A spacious home with 4-large bedrooms, 3-full baths, stainless kitchen appliances, formal living areas, family room, large loft and an extra-large enclosed patio to enhance your living enjoyment. Many special features including ceiling fans and a 3-car garage. There is also a community center with pools, gym, sports courts, playground and clubhouse.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



(RLNE5536606)