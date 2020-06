5942 Mustang Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction microwave range

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION**BRAND NEW 2 BED + CONVERTIBLE DEN / 2.5 BATHS TOWNHOUSE**CONVENIENTLY & PERFECT LOCATED AT DAVIE. WALKING DISTANCE TO NOVA UNIVERSITY CLOSE TO THE NEW GUITER SEMINOLE HARD ROCK CASINO. 10 Mnts. TO FT LAUDERDALE HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT,14 MINUTES TO THE BEACH & Steps from Downtown Davie. Very close to I75 and I95. HOME EQUIPPED WITH ALEXA AND RING. GREAT FOR SPECTACULAR VIEW TO THE LAKE FROM HIS KITCHEN, MASTER ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM AND THE HARD ROCK GUITAR!!! THIS QUIET COMMUNITY IS PERFECT FOR FAMILIES, COLLEGE STUDENTS.