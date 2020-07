Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool tennis court

Beautiful second floor condo. New flooring being installed throughout. Very nice community with lots of amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. Spacious split level unit with the bedrooms on the second floor of the condo. Master bedroom has a balcony. View of the courtyard through the large screened in back porch provides a serene setting to enjoy the weather. Conveniently located.