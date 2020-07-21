All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5916 Buford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5916 Buford St
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

5916 Buford St

5916 Buford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5916 Buford Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
5916 Buford St Available 12/01/19 Very well maintained 4 bed / 3.5 bath home conveniently located in Stonebridge Lakes a gated community in the Heart of Metrowest only minutes from shopping & major roadways! - Very well maintained 4 bed / 3.5 bath home conveniently located in Stonebridge Lakes a gated community in the Heart of Metrowest only minutes from shopping & major roadways. This spacious home features an open kitchen with breakfast bar, volume ceilings, downstairs office / media room, covered rear porch, & an attached 2 car garage. The master bedroom features his / her walk-in closets, large master bath with dual sinks, & garden tub with separate standup shower. Utility room located upstairs with newer washer / dryer.. This home also backs a conservation area. Lawn care included! Pet friendly! MUST SEE!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3296279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Buford St have any available units?
5916 Buford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5916 Buford St have?
Some of 5916 Buford St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 Buford St currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Buford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Buford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5916 Buford St is pet friendly.
Does 5916 Buford St offer parking?
Yes, 5916 Buford St offers parking.
Does 5916 Buford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5916 Buford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Buford St have a pool?
No, 5916 Buford St does not have a pool.
Does 5916 Buford St have accessible units?
No, 5916 Buford St does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Buford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5916 Buford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach