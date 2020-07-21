Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

5916 Buford St Available 12/01/19 Very well maintained 4 bed / 3.5 bath home conveniently located in Stonebridge Lakes a gated community in the Heart of Metrowest only minutes from shopping & major roadways! - Very well maintained 4 bed / 3.5 bath home conveniently located in Stonebridge Lakes a gated community in the Heart of Metrowest only minutes from shopping & major roadways. This spacious home features an open kitchen with breakfast bar, volume ceilings, downstairs office / media room, covered rear porch, & an attached 2 car garage. The master bedroom features his / her walk-in closets, large master bath with dual sinks, & garden tub with separate standup shower. Utility room located upstairs with newer washer / dryer.. This home also backs a conservation area. Lawn care included! Pet friendly! MUST SEE!



Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.



