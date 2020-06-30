5909 TURNBULL DRIVE

Amenities

2br 2ba + HUGE BONUS ROOM, half duplex in Countryside with UPDATES!! Kitchen offers STAINLESS STEEL appliances and GRANITE COUNTERS, tile in wet areas and laminate floors throughout. NO CARPET. Combination living room/dining room, open rear patio. Bonus room is a garage conversion and is VERY SPACIOUS. Use it for a third bedroom/media room, family room or more! NEW AC and NEW WATER HEATER. Private atrium just off the kitchen and another private patio off the master bedroom. WALK-IN CLOSET in master bedroom. Shower only in master bath. One pet considered, under 25 lbs, with increase in security deposit. Washer and dryer included as-is and to be maintained/repaired by tenants at tenants' expense, if needed. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. LOCATION is nearby to Orlando International Airport, Semoran Blvd and FL-528. Drive by first, then call for appointment. PRICED TO RENT QUICKLY..