All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5909 TURNBULL DRIVE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:15 AM

5909 TURNBULL DRIVE

5909 Turnbull Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5909 Turnbull Drive, Orlando, FL 32822

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
2br 2ba + HUGE BONUS ROOM, half duplex in Countryside with UPDATES!! Kitchen offers STAINLESS STEEL appliances and GRANITE COUNTERS, tile in wet areas and laminate floors throughout. NO CARPET. Combination living room/dining room, open rear patio. Bonus room is a garage conversion and is VERY SPACIOUS. Use it for a third bedroom/media room, family room or more! NEW AC and NEW WATER HEATER. Private atrium just off the kitchen and another private patio off the master bedroom. WALK-IN CLOSET in master bedroom. Shower only in master bath. One pet considered, under 25 lbs, with increase in security deposit. Washer and dryer included as-is and to be maintained/repaired by tenants at tenants' expense, if needed. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. LOCATION is nearby to Orlando International Airport, Semoran Blvd and FL-528. Drive by first, then call for appointment. PRICED TO RENT QUICKLY..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE have any available units?
5909 TURNBULL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE have?
Some of 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5909 TURNBULL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 TURNBULL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach