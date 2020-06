Amenities

pool tennis court carpet

Universal Studios Loft townhome - Attractive loft townhome in Windhover Condominiums. Includes pool, lighted tennis courts, lake view. Across the street from Universal, near I drive. Newer appliances, bedroom upstairs with bathroom. Carpet in main areas. Neat and clean with about 750 sq feet of living area. Comes with water and sewer included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4696030)