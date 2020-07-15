All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715

5785 Gatlin Avenue · (800) 677-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5785 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
walk in closets
trash valet
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath located minutes from the Airport! - Large 1 bedroom 1 bath boasting over 700 sq ft, located minutes from the Airport! This freshly painted unit comes with washer/dryer hookups. This unit has ample storage with a coat closet, a large walk-in closet, and a linen closet in the bathroom. Water, pest control, and valet trash are included with the rent! Venetian Place offers waterfront views, resort-style swimming, beach volleyball, tennis courts, health club, racquetball courts, media area with big screen TV and Barbecue and picnic areas. This gated community is located minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and the airport!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

No Pets Allowed!

$925.00 Monthly Rent
$925.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 and over

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 have any available units?
5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 have?
Some of 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715's amenities include w/d hookup, walk in closets, and trash valet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 currently offering any rent specials?
5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 pet-friendly?
No, 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 offer parking?
No, 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 does not offer parking.
Does 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 have a pool?
No, 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 does not have a pool.
Does 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 have accessible units?
No, 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 does not have accessible units.
Does 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity