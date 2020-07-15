5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715

Amenities

w/d hookup walk in closets trash valet racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court trash valet volleyball court

Large 1 bedroom 1 bath located minutes from the Airport! - Large 1 bedroom 1 bath boasting over 700 sq ft, located minutes from the Airport! This freshly painted unit comes with washer/dryer hookups. This unit has ample storage with a coat closet, a large walk-in closet, and a linen closet in the bathroom. Water, pest control, and valet trash are included with the rent! Venetian Place offers waterfront views, resort-style swimming, beach volleyball, tennis courts, health club, racquetball courts, media area with big screen TV and Barbecue and picnic areas. This gated community is located minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and the airport!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



No Pets Allowed!



$925.00 Monthly Rent

$925.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 and over



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5694743)