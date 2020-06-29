All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:08 PM

5550 Lido Street

5550 Lido Street · No Longer Available
Location

5550 Lido Street, Orlando, FL 32807
Monterey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Remodeled Home - Be the first to occupy this remodeled home. Tenants will be responsible for pest control and lawn maintenance. This has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath has 1382 heated square feet with a bonus room, laundry room and dual carport. Washer and dryer is not supplied but may consider. Bonus room is not included in the heated square footage. Has real hardwood flooring throughout, tile in baths and vinyl laminate in kitchen.

Qualifications: Your combine NET monthly income must be 3 times the amount of the rent (1800.00 per month x 3). Your combine debts should not exceed 45% to 50% of your NET income. Security deposit is 1800.00. Proof of employment of 1 year minimum consecutive required. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. You will be required to have renters insurance. "Equal Housing Opportunity".

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4967246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Lido Street have any available units?
5550 Lido Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 Lido Street have?
Some of 5550 Lido Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Lido Street currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Lido Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Lido Street pet-friendly?
No, 5550 Lido Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5550 Lido Street offer parking?
Yes, 5550 Lido Street offers parking.
Does 5550 Lido Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 Lido Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Lido Street have a pool?
No, 5550 Lido Street does not have a pool.
Does 5550 Lido Street have accessible units?
No, 5550 Lido Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Lido Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Lido Street does not have units with dishwashers.
