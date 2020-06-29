5550 Lido Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Remodeled Home - Be the first to occupy this remodeled home. Tenants will be responsible for pest control and lawn maintenance. This has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath has 1382 heated square feet with a bonus room, laundry room and dual carport. Washer and dryer is not supplied but may consider. Bonus room is not included in the heated square footage. Has real hardwood flooring throughout, tile in baths and vinyl laminate in kitchen.



Qualifications: Your combine NET monthly income must be 3 times the amount of the rent (1800.00 per month x 3). Your combine debts should not exceed 45% to 50% of your NET income. Security deposit is 1800.00. Proof of employment of 1 year minimum consecutive required. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. You will be required to have renters insurance. "Equal Housing Opportunity".



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4967246)