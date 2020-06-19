All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106

5542 Metrowest Boulevard · (407) 557-8929 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Kirkman North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5542 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 Available 07/01/20 5542 Metrowest Blvd., Bldfg 7, Unit 106 - Ground Floor Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath move in ready! Unit features wood flooring throughout the whole unit, Updated kitchen cabinets and interior utility room with washer/dryer included! This gated and guarded community includes 3 Pools, Fitness Center and Bowling Alley. Just a few minutes away from major theme parks and Valencia West campus, UCF is about 30 mins away. Will go fast! MUST SEE!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 have any available units?
5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 have?
Some of 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 pet-friendly?
No, 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 offer parking?
No, 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 does not offer parking.
Does 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 have a pool?
Yes, 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 has a pool.
Does 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity