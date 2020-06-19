Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 Available 07/01/20 5542 Metrowest Blvd., Bldfg 7, Unit 106 - Ground Floor Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath move in ready! Unit features wood flooring throughout the whole unit, Updated kitchen cabinets and interior utility room with washer/dryer included! This gated and guarded community includes 3 Pools, Fitness Center and Bowling Alley. Just a few minutes away from major theme parks and Valencia West campus, UCF is about 30 mins away. Will go fast! MUST SEE!!



No Pets Allowed



