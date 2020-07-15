5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym pool hot tub sauna trash valet

Beautiful 2/2 in Palms Club!! - This 2 bd / 2 ba 1126 sqft third floor condo is ready for immediate occupancy! Located in the beautiful gated Palms Club community, this third floor condo feature large walk-in closets, two full baths, washer/dryer inside unit! Rent includes basic cable, valet trash and pest control. Gated / Guarded community offers 24 hour security, resort style pools, sauna and steam rooms, a fitness center open 24 hours a day business center and much more.



Sorry, No Pets Allowed!!



Condo Association App: $75 / adult

Management Application Fee: $50 / adult



(RLNE3972905)