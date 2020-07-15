All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY

5530 Metrowest Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5530 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Amenities

Beautiful 2/2 in Palms Club!! - This 2 bd / 2 ba 1126 sqft third floor condo is ready for immediate occupancy! Located in the beautiful gated Palms Club community, this third floor condo feature large walk-in closets, two full baths, washer/dryer inside unit! Rent includes basic cable, valet trash and pest control. Gated / Guarded community offers 24 hour security, resort style pools, sauna and steam rooms, a fitness center open 24 hours a day business center and much more.

Sorry, No Pets Allowed!!

Condo Association App: $75 / adult
Management Application Fee: $50 / adult

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3972905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
No, 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY does not offer parking.
Does 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
Yes, 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY has a pool.
Does 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5530 METROWEST BLVD. #9-303 ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
