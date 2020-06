Amenities

pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Awesome apartment at Cypress Fairway! - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment located on at the Cypress Fairway Association. The community is secured with a guarded gate and offers great amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness center, and Tennis court. It is well located close to the Mall at Millenia, Universal Studios and easy access to major highways I-4, 408, Turnpike. It is a must see!!!



(RLNE2786888)