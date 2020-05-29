All apartments in Orlando
5455 Vineland Rd 3211
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5455 Vineland Rd 3211

5455 Vineland Road · No Longer Available
Location

5455 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Great apartment close to Millenia Mall! - Second floor condo with in Double Gated Community of Cypress Fairway. Community offers trash-valet service included, security guard over the weekends, video monitoring cameras, pools, tennis court, clubhouse, business center, splashing fountains, ponds, bbq grills, and management on-site. Great location minutes from Universities, Sea World, Universal Studios, Downtown, Convention Center, Clubs, Upscale Shopping, Movies and Open 24 hours restaurants and pharmacies, gas stations and conveniences stores.The complex is currently under renovation with updated windows and paint.

(RLNE5732577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 have any available units?
5455 Vineland Rd 3211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 have?
Some of 5455 Vineland Rd 3211's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 currently offering any rent specials?
5455 Vineland Rd 3211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 is pet friendly.
Does 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 offer parking?
No, 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 does not offer parking.
Does 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 have a pool?
Yes, 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 has a pool.
Does 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 have accessible units?
No, 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5455 Vineland Rd 3211 does not have units with dishwashers.
